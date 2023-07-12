Cadence (CDNS) Receives Certification for Intel 16 FinFET

Cadence Design Systems CDNS announced that its digital and custom/analog flows had received certification on Intel's 16 FinFET process technology. Additionally, Cadence's design intellectual property (IP) is compatible with Intel Foundry Services' node. Customers can now leverage Cadence's design flows and design IP to meet their design objectives and reduce time to market.

As part of this collaboration, both companies have released process design kits to facilitate the development of low-power consumer devices, high-performance computing systems and secure applications for the U.S. Military, Aerospace and Government sectors.

The Intel 16 Digital Full-Flow offers a comprehensive solution for customers, as Cadence's RTL-to-GDS flow has been certified and optimized for Intel's 16 technology. This enables customers to meet their power, performance and area targets. The flow includes various tools such as the Innovus Implementation System, Genus Synthesis Solution, Quantus Extraction Solution and many more.

Cadence's Virtuoso Studio has received certification for the Intel 16 Custom/Analog Flow. The Virtuoso design platform offers seamless integration with the Innovus Implementation System, which improves the implementation technique for mixed-signal designs using a common database. Furthermore, the Virtuoso Layout Suite has been updated to enable efficient layout implementation on Intel 16.

Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

In June, Cadence announced a new agreement with Samsung Foundry to enhance the availability of Cadence's design IP portfolio on Samsung Foundry's SF5A process technology.

Prior to that, Cadence announced that its digital and custom/analog design flow had received certification from TSMC to support Design Rule Manual and advanced N3E and N2 nodes.

CDNS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 51.3% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 34.4% in the past year.



