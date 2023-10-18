Cadence (CDNS) Partners With Arm to Accelerate SoC Development

Cadence Design Systems CDNS announced its participation in Arm Total Design, which is an initiative focused on aiding and expediting the creation of specialized System on Chips (SoCs) using Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS).

The collaboration between Cadence and Arm within Arm Total Design enables shared customers to develop unique products using a validated, customizable subsystem, reducing costs, risks, and time to market.

Cadence's suite of digital design, verification, and design IP solutions, validated for Arm Neoverse CSS, includes the JedAI platform and AI-based tools like Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer and Verisium AI-Driven Verification Platform. Furthermore, joint customers can leverage turnkey Cadence Design Services to guide Arm-based system development from conception to production, added Cadence.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies. Going ahead, the company is likely to gain from clients increasing their research and development spending in AI-driven automation.

In September, the company announced an enhanced partnership with Arm to accelerate the deployment of data center silicon on the Arm Neoverse V2 platform. This collaboration involved refining Cadence's AI-driven RTL-to-GDS digital process for Neoverse V2 and delivering 5nm and 3nm Rapid Adoption Kits.

Prior to that, the company had expanded its partnership with Arm to enhance the success of mobile device silicon. This collaboration aims to provide customers with a quicker path to “tapeout” by utilizing Cadence's digital and verification tools, along with Arm's new Total Compute Solutions 2023, which includes several CPUs and graphics processing units.

CDNS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 62.6% compared with the Zacks sub-industry’s growth of 43.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Asure Software ASUR, Synopsys SNPS and Watts Water Technologies WTS. Asure Software currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Watts Water Technologies and Synopsys carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 5.9% in the past 60 days to 54 cents.

Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 676.4%. Shares of ASUR have surged 70.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ 2023 EPS has gained 2.5% in the past 60 days to $11.09. SNPS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 16.4%. Shares of SNPS have surged 70.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water’s 2023 EPS has increased 1% in the past 60 days to $7.78. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.5%.

Watts Water’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.5%. Shares of WTS have rallied 40.5% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.