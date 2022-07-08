Cadence (CDNS) Launches Voltus -XFi to Improve Productivity

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has rolled out its custom power integrity solution — Cadence Voltus - XFi — which is integrated with Cadence Spectre, Virtuoso and Quantus platforms.

Cadence plans to tap the robust demand for power integrity solutions and sustainable electronics business with the product.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

The Voltus-XFi solution's unified EM-IR cockpit allows customers a path between the Quantus Extraction Solution, Spectre EM-IR simulation and the Virtuoso environment using parameters recommended by the foundry.

Customers may view violations, zoom into relevant regions and overlay findings in the Virtuoso platform using the EM-IR results browser, making it simple to identify and correct problems.

This allows for the development of efficient, low-power ICs and improves productivity by three times, per a company report.

The industry's conventional current-based technology is surpassed by the patented voltage-based approach, which has a lower memory footprint and operates more quickly.

Customers can also leverage the new solution to gain access to a seamless flow for full-chip signoff verification.

Cadence continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products to address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

Previously, Cadence collaborated with Arm and Intel Foundry Services (“IFS”) to tap the growing demand for verification and digital design products.

The collaboration with IFS was aimed at addressing complex design workloads for SoCs and accelerating time-to-market.

The collaboration with Arm was aimed at speeding up the mobile device silicon success by combining Cadence digital and verification tools and the Arm Total Compute Solutions 2022.

Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company offers software, hardware, services and reusable IC design blocks to electronic systems and semiconductors to customers.

Cadence posted non-GAAP earnings of $1.17 per share in first-quarter 2022, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and increased 41% year over year.

Revenues of $902 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5% and increased 23% on a year-over-year basis.

For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $837.05 million. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 97 cents per share.

Shares of CDNS have gained 16.7% against the industry’s fall of 12.9% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CDNS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Aspen Technology AZPN, Synopsys SNPS and Broadcom AVGO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.50 per share, increasing 1.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.4%.

Aspen Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 4.1%. Shares of AZPN have soared 29.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys 2022 earnings is pegged at $8.47 per share, rising 7.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 19.6%.

Synopsys earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 2.7%. Shares of SNPS have jumped 14.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $37.06 per share, up 3.9% in the past 60 days. AVGO’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 14.5%.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, with the average being 2.2%. Shares of AVGO have gained 5.9% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.