Cadence (CDNS) Clarity 3D Solver Adopted by Butterfly Network

Cadence Design Systems’ CDNS Clarity 3D Solver offering is being utilized by Butterfly Network to improve the design of its advanced handheld whole-body ultrasound system.

Cadence’s Clarity 3D Solver is a 3D electromagnetic simulation software solution. It is designed to aid engineers to overcome electromagnetic challenges while designing systems for automotive, 5G, high-performance computing and machine-learning applications. The solution is up to 10 times faster when compared with legacy 3D field solvers and can maintain gold-standard accuracy, noted Cadence.

Cadence stated that Butterfly Network has been able to attain five times increased speed in advanced model characterization (gold-standard accuracy) compared with other similar solutions.

Clarity 3D Solver is also helping Butterfly Network to safeguard the critical signal and power integrity of the systems. This will help to quickly relay high-quality ultrasound images to the connected smart device, added Cadence.

Robust Product Portfolio to Drive Growth

Cadence’s top-line performance is being driven by a robust product portfolio that includes solutions like Cadence Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer, Spectre X, Virtuoso, Clarity 3D Transient Solver, Sigrity-X, Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio, Xclelium Logic Simulation, Palladium Enterprise Emulation and Protium Enterprise Prototyping, among others.

Cadence is witnessing strong demand for its software — particularly verification and digital design products — from customers providing datacenter servers, networking products and smartphones that continue to invest in new design concepts and projects.

Increasing investments in emerging trends like Internet-of-things (IoT), augmented and virtual reality and autonomous vehicle sub-systems present a big revenue growth opportunity for the company in the long haul.

Cadence continues to roll out new products to meet customer requirements. , The company recently unveiled Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform within the System Analysis and Design portfolio. The platform combines 3D design planning, implementation and system analysis in a single cockpit. It can be used for 5G communications, hyperscale computing, mobile and automotive applications.

In October 2021, Cadence rolled out Cadence Tensilica HiFi 1 DSP solution. It is designed to boost user experience by enhancing audio/voice functionality for small battery-powered devices like hearing aids, Bluetooth headsets, smartwatches and other similar wearables.

This rapid uptake of the company’s products instils confidence in the stock. Shares of Cadence have surged 40.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 39.5%.

