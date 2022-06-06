Cadence (CDNS) CFD Solution to Improve AC75 Yacht Performance

Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS announced a partnership with three teams competing in the 37th edition of America’s Cup sailing competition to help them boost their race performances.

The teams will leverage Cadence computational fluid dynamics (CFD) solutions to improve their AC75 yacht performance in the next edition of America’s Cup, which will be held in 2024.

The teams, which will take advantage of CFD solutions, are Emirates Team New Zealand, Challenger of Record INEOS Britannia and New York Yacht Club American Magic. Since the race in 2013, Emirates Team New Zealand has used Cadence's Fidelity Marine technology for their hull and hydrofoil design.

CFD is a branch of multiphysics system analysis that involves utilizing numerical models to simulate the behavior of fluids and their thermodynamic properties as well as resolve issues like particle tracking, combustion phenomenon and thermal exchangers.

The hydrofoiling technology is critical, wherein teams are competing to reduce their lap times. Hydrofoils are wing-like structures affixed to the underside of a race boat's hull that lift the boat out of the water at high speeds, giving it the appearance of flying above the water.

Using the cadence CFD solution, teams will be able to optimize the hull design for hydrodynamic takeoff and touchdown efficiency, which, in turn, boosts the performance. Cadence CFD solutions also enable design teams to analyze and model real-world scenarios, and determine optimal designs for maximum performance.

Cadence CFD has continued to provide robust results in hull design analysis, marine vehicle dynamics and fluid-structure interaction.

Previously, Cadence partnered with the McLaren Formula 1 Team to drive technological upgrades. As part of the collaboration, McLaren Formula 1 Team will leverage Cadence Fidelity CFD software to boost the team’s performance, as well as tackle design projects that require advanced compute power and precision.

Cadence Design Systems offers software, hardware, services and reusable IC design blocks to electronic systems and semiconductor customers.

Shares of CDNS have gained 26.9% against the industry’s fall of 3.7% in the past year.

