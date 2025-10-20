Cadence Bank Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Cadence Bank (CADE) revealed earnings for third quarter of $134.06 million

The company's bottom line came in at $134.06 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $127.47 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cadence Bank reported adjusted earnings of $152.80 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $423.72 million from $361.45 million last year.

Cadence Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $134.06 Mln. vs. $127.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $423.72 Mln vs. $361.45 Mln last year.

