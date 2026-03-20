Cadence and NVIDIA Redefining Chip Design With Agentic AI: Here's How

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS recently expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA NVDA to accelerate its “Design for AI” and “AI for Design” vision. By combining Cadence’s expertise in physics-based design tools with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing stack, the partnership aims to redefine how chips, systems and even complex physical products are conceived, simulated and brought to market.

Agentic AI plays a key role in this collaboration. Unlike traditional automation tools, agentic AI systems are autonomous, long-running agents that can execute complex workflows with minimal human intervention. To make agentic AI viable at scale, enormous computational power is required. Cadence is integrating its design platforms with NVIDIA Grace CPUs, NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and CUDA-X accelerated libraries. This integration allows Cadence tools to run significantly faster and more efficiently, resulting in up to 80X higher throughput, up to 20X lower power consumption and up to 5X faster simulation performance (in certain workloads).

Another notable outcome of this collaboration is the Cadence Millennium M2000, a purpose-built AI supercomputer for engineering design. The collaboration spans an unusually broad portfolio, extending beyond traditional chip design into system-level engineering and even life sciences. Cadence’s core EDA tools are being deeply optimized for NVIDIA GPUs, including Innovus Implementation System (place-and-route), Voltus Power Integrity Solution, Spectre X Simulator and Quantus Field Solver. These tools enable faster simulation, verification and optimization of advanced semiconductor designs, including 3D-ICs and chiplets.

Beyond chips, Cadence is extending AI-driven design to entire systems, Allegro X Design Platform (PCB and packaging), Fidelity CFD Software (fluid dynamics simulation) and Celsius EC Solver (thermal analysis). This enables engineers to optimize entire systems across thermal, electrical and mechanical domains. The partnership also extends into biology. ROCS X enables screening of 200 trillion molecules and Target X identifies druggable pockets with 90%+ success rates.

CDNS’ Integration With NVDA Omniverse & Digital Twins

Another key dimension is the integration with NVIDIA Omniverse, enabling photorealistic visualization, collaborative design environments and real-time simulation. Cadence’s Reality Digital Twin Platform uses these capabilities to simulate entire AI factories and data centers, allowing companies to optimize performance before physical deployment. This is important as AI infrastructure becomes more complex and capital-intensive. Digital twins reduce risk, accelerate deployment and unlock new operational efficiencies.

The true value of this partnership is best illustrated through customer use cases. Honda is leveraging Cadence’s GPU-accelerated CFD tools to simulate full turbofan engines—a task previously considered impractical. This enables more exploratory design approaches, earlier evaluation of trade-offs and faster innovation cycles in aerospace engineering. Micron is integrating Cadence’s agentic AI and GPU acceleration into its HBM design workflows. The goal is to reduce simulation and verification time while maintaining accuracy at cutting-edge scales.

Moroever, Larsen & Toubro Semiconductor is leveraging Cadence’s Spectre X Simulator with GPU acceleration to speed up design cycles for AI and data center chips. This is significant for India’s push toward semiconductor self-reliance and innovation. Looking ahead, Cadence and NVIDIA are pushing toward a future where engineering workflows are increasingly autonomous.

Strong demand for Cadence’s AI-driven solutions, fueled by trends like 5G, hyperscale computing and autonomous driving, is driving robust design activity. Growing focus on Generative, Agentic and Physical AI is accelerating compute demand and semiconductor innovation. Cadence is seeing momentum in both “AI for Design” and “Design for AI,” supported by its ChipStack AI Super Agent and validation from Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Altera and Tenstorrent. The Chipstack acquisition and rising customer R&D in AI automation position Cadence well, while its unified EDA, IP and system design portfolio helps it capitalize on the AI super cycle.

CDNS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

CDNS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have plunged 23.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Computer-Software industry’s decline of 29.9%.



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Key Picks From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC. CVLT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SSNC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Commvault Systems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with the average surprise being 7.8%. In the last reported quarter, CVLT delivered an earnings surprise of 19.4%. Its shares have declined 50.3% in the past year.

SS&C Technologies’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.2%. In the last reported quarter, SSNC delivered an earnings surprise of 4.3%. Its shares have lost 13.1% in the past year.

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