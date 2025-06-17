Cadence Advances SoC and Chiplet Design With Samsung Foundry

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS has announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Samsung Foundry through a new multi-year IP agreement. This collaboration aims to broaden Cadence’s portfolio of memory and interface IP solutions across Samsung’s advanced process technologies, including SF4X, SF5A and SF2P nodes.

By combining Cadence’s AI-driven design platforms with Samsung’s cutting-edge fabrication technologies, the two companies are poised to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions tailored for AI data centers, automotive applications such as ADAS and next-generation RF connectivity.

Through this enhanced partnership, Cadence’s complete suite of IP, subsystems and chiplets is optimized for Samsung’s advanced nodes. Cadence highlighted that the renewed IP agreement reinforces its commitment to accelerating innovation. The company’s AI-powered design and silicon solutions, when paired with Samsung’s advanced nodes, allow their mutual customers to develop next-gen products faster and more efficiently.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

Under the expanded IP agreement, Cadence will deliver a robust suite of advanced IP targeting AI, HPC and automotive markets. This includes memory and interface IP such as LPDDR6/5x-14.4G, GDDR7-36G, DDR5-9600, PCIe 6.0/5.0/CXL 3.2, UCIe-SP 32G and 10G multi-protocol PHY with USB, DP-TX, PCIe 3.0 and SGMII. Additionally, tailored IP such as LPDDR5X-8533 PHY for automotive and a 32G PCIe 5.0 PHY for SF2P further strengthen their joint IP offerings.

On the digital front, Cadence’s digital full flow has been certified for Samsung’s SF2P node, developed through extensive design-technology co-optimization (DTCO) that includes Hyper Cell methodology and Local Layout Effect (LLE) support. The two companies are also pushing the envelope with DTCO for future nodes.

Moreover, Cadence’s Pegasus Verification System and its broader physical verification flow have been certified for SF2P and other nodes, ensuring customers benefit from signoff-grade accuracy and scalability, thereby reducing time-to-market.

Notably, the collaboration is the successful automation of analog IP migration from 4nm to 2nm, which preserves functional and design intent while significantly cutting development time and cost—setting a strong foundation for future analog scaling.

In the RF domain, Cadence and Samsung have demonstrated an advanced co-design flow for Front-End Module (FEM) and Antenna-in-Package (AiP) designs targeting mmWave applications. Built on Samsung’s 14nm FinFET process, the flow improves design data management from system budgeting through RFIC/package co-design and verification, enabling quicker development cycles.

Finally, in the 3D-IC space, the companies have developed a comprehensive power integrity flow using tools like Voltus InsightAI and the Integrity 3D-IC Platform. Applied to a high-speed CPU chip on Samsung’s SF2 process, the flow resolved 80–90% of IR-drop issues with minimal performance impact—highlighting the effectiveness of Cadence’s AI-driven analysis in balancing power and performance at advanced nodes.

CDNS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

CDNS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 18.5% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Computer-Software industry’s growth of 21.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer Software Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB, Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT and Intuit Inc. INTU. BLKB and CVLT sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while INTU carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while meeting in one and missing in the other, with the average surprise being 1.2%. In the last reported quarter, BLKB delivered an earnings surprise of 6.67%. Its shares have lost 21.3% in the past year.

Commvault’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.7%. In the last reported quarter, CVLT delivered an earnings surprise of 10.75%. Its shares have surged 56.4% in the past year.

Intuit’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 12.15%. In the last reported quarter, INTU delivered an earnings surprise of 6.98%. Its shares have surged 23.6% in the past year.

