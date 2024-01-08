Cadence Acquires Invecas

(RTTNews) - Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) on Monday announced that it has acquired Invecas, Inc., a provider of design engineering, embedded software, and system-level solutions, headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

As part of the acquisition, Cadence will benefit from a highly skilled engineering team located in Hyderabad, India, led by Invecas CEO Dasaradha Gude.

The Hyderabad team has an extensive track record of delivering end-to-end system solutions, with a particular focus on advanced nodes, mixed-signal, verification, embedded software, packaging, and turnkey custom silicon production.

In addition to Cadence's existing EDA solutions, Invecas will also bring its well-established expertise to the table, which will enable Cadence to offer more comprehensive custom product solutions.

Furthermore, Invecas will leverage and augment Cadence's broad IP portfolio to provide its clients with a superior service experience.

While the financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed, it is expected to have an immaterial impact on Cadence's total revenue and earnings for this year.

