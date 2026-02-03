Cadeler A (CDLR) Price Target Increased by 12.82% to 25.21

The average one-year price target for Cadeler A (NYSE:CDLR) has been revised to $25.21 / share. This is an increase of 12.82% from the prior estimate of $22.35 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.80 to a high of $27.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.75% from the latest reported closing price of $23.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadeler A. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDLR is 0.11%, an increase of 8.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.16% to 4,269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,053K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDLR by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 624K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Valueworks holds 528K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLR by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 430K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 46.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDLR by 80.40% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 231K shares.

