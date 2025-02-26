Cactus Inc. Profit Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Cactus Inc. (WHD) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $46.69 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $48.95 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cactus Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $56.8 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $272.12 million from $274.87 million last year.

Cactus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.69 Mln. vs. $48.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $272.12 Mln vs. $274.87 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.