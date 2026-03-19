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WHD

Cactus Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WHD

March 19, 2026 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.20, changing hands as low as $44.58 per share. Cactus Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Cactus Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, WHD's low point in its 52 week range is $33.20 per share, with $59.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.02.

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Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By John Paulson
 GE Aerospace MACD
 Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By John Paulson-> GE Aerospace MACD-> Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy-> More articles by this source->

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