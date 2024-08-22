Cactus About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (WHD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/26/24, Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 9/12/24. As a percentage of WHD's recent stock price of $58.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WHD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WHD's low point in its 52 week range is $37.58 per share, with $64.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.30.

In Thursday trading, Cactus Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

