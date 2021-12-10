CACI-Yubico Team Up For Multi-Factor Authentication Solutions

CACI International CACI recently announced that it has signed a partnership with the Palo Alto, CA-based network & security company, Yubico, through a memorandum of understanding. Per the deal, Yubico will provide multi-factor authentication (“MFA”) solutions to CACI with one of its core inventions, the Yubikey 5 FIPS Series.

YubiKey 5 FIPS Series solutions are multi-protocol security keys enabling strong two-factor, multi-factor and passwordless authentication. With a simple plug in, Yubikey eliminates account takeovers by providing strong phishing defense using multi-protocol capabilities that can secure legacy and modern systems.

YubiKey 5 FIPS Series’ range of protocols includes One-Time Password, Universal Second Factor (U2F), Fast Identity Online 2/Web Authentication (FIDO2/WebAuthn), Open-source Pretty Good Privacy (OpenPGP), and a Personal Identity Verification-compatible Smart Card. It supports Windows and Mac login, Gmail, Dropbox, Facebook, Salesforce, Duo, and other services.

This MFA tool can help enhance CACI’s security and authentication protocols for its trusted mobile platforms that enable secure and resilient communications for U.S. government security missions.

CACI secured several notable contracts in its last-reported quarter. These include a five-year, $209-million single-award contract by one of the armed services to continue to provide agile development, systems integration, and cloud migration for accounting and financial management systems.

CACI was awarded a five-year task order worth $54 million to provide mission expertise for supporting the customer in the areas of mathematical, statistical, engineering, physical, and life sciences analysis, and program management. Further, it won a prime contract position in all 10 pools on the General Services Administration ASTRO indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract.

Back-to-back contract wins are key catalysts driving the success of CACI. It has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win deals at regular intervals. However, as of Sep 30, 2021, its total backlog was $23.9 billion.

