CACI

CACI International Secures $66 Mln Contract To Support U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command

April 07, 2025 — 09:48 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - CACI International Inc (CACI) announced that it has received a five-year contract worth up to $66 million. The company will keep providing its knowledge and support to the U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command and the Naval Surface Warfare Center's Carderock Division.

CACI said it will continue to provide highly skilled engineers and experts precisely when and where they are needed. The team will efficiently tackle crucial requirements and complex technical challenges across various essential programs for NSWC Carderock.

