CACI Granted $557.8 Mln IAC MAC Task Order By U.S. Navy

(RTTNews) - CACI International, Inc. (CACI) announced Wednesday that it was awarded a $557.8 million single-award task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC) vehicle.

Under the order, CACI will provide mission expertise for the transition of modern digital tools into the U.S. Navy acquisition enterprise for the Navy's Digital Integration Support Cell (DISC) and Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane.

CACI's support includes analysis, development, and planning for the transition of programs of record into newly developed or updated technology systems.

CACI's digital integration approach includes fusion and analysis capability, hardware conceptualization and proven DevSecOps processes to support the full lifecycle of capabilities.

NSWC Crane and DISC are integrating advanced ISR sensors and platforms with multi-use software suites that increase collaboration, extensibility, and interoperability for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.