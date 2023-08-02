CACC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $464.58, changing hands as low as $462.52 per share. Credit Acceptance Corp shares are currently trading off about 13.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CACC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CACC's low point in its 52 week range is $358 per share, with $617.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $476.11.

