CAC 40 Tumbles On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - French stocks tumbled Monday on growth concerns after South Korea, Italy and Iran reported a rise in coronavirus infections. Outside China, the outbreak has spread to about 29 countries and territories, with a death toll of about two dozen.

Italy has reported its fourth death from the deadly virus, raising fresh concerns over the economic impact. Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has decided to close 4 branches in the country due to coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark CAC 40 fell 210 points, or 3.49 percent, to 5,819 after declining half a percent on Friday.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale fell 3-4 percent as the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell to the lowest since 2016.

Automakers were also sharply lower on global growth concerns stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Renault slumped 4.6 percent and Peugeot plummeted 5.9 percent.

