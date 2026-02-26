CAC 40 Scales A Fresh Peak

(RTTNews) - The earnings boost from AI bellwether NVIDIA helped the CAC 40 benchmark that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris to rise to a fresh record high on Thursday. The index touched an all-time high of 8,642.23 earlier in the trade as sentiment remained strong amid a new wave of corporate earnings.

CAC 40 is currently trading at 8,635.54, rising 0.89 percent from the previous close of 8,559.07. The day's trading ranged between 8,562.86 and 8,642.23.

At current levels, the index has gained more than 6 percent over the past 1 year.

Amidst the rebound, only 13 scrips in the 40-stock index are trading below the flatline.

Engie topped gains with a surge of 7.2 percent. Schneider Electric followed with gains of 5.1 percent. Euronext, Bouygues, AXA, all rallied more than 2 percent.

Societe Generale led losses with a decline of 1.4 percent. Thales as well as ArcelorMittal have declined close to a percent.

Bond yields are currently trading on a mixed note globally. Amidst anxiety ahead of the inflation and labor market updates on Friday, yields on France's 10-year bonds have edged up 0.03 percent to 3.259 percent, versus the level of 3.258 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.266 percent and 3.255 percent in the day's trading.

The 6-currency Dollar Index is currently trading flat at 97.70. The EUR/USD pair has in the meanwhile slipped 0.03 percent to 1.1807. The pair ranged between 1.1829 and 1.1771. The EUR/GBP pair is trading at 0.8721, rising 0.13 percent above the flatline. Amidst the yen's rebound, the EUR/JPY pair has slipped 0.24 percent to trade at 184.31.

