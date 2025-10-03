CAC 40 Roughly Flat As Investors Focus On Economic Data

(RTTNews) - The French stock market is roughly flat Friday afternoon with stocks turning in a mixed performance as investors react to the latest batch of regional economic data, and continuing to assess the impact of the government shutdown in the U.S.

The benchmark CAC 40, which advanced to 8,097.24 earlier in the session, was down 3.45 points 8,053.18 a few minutes ago.

Among the notable gainers, Edenred is rising 2.2%, ArcelorMittal, Sanofi and Accor are advancing 1 to 1.25%, and Unibail Rodamco is up nearly 1%.

Stellantis, Airbus, Safran and Legrand are up with moderate gains.

Meanwhile, Air Liquide and Euronext are down 2% and 1.6%, respectively. Orange, Bouygues, Danone, Thales, Veolia Environment and Renault are down 0.5 to 1%.

Data from the statistical office INSEE showed France's industrial production declined unexpectedly in August, falling by 0.7% on a monthly basis, after a revised 0.1% drop in July. Output was forecast to grow 0.3%.

Manufacturing output shrank 1.6%, faster than the 0.5% fall in the previous month.

Data from S&P Global showed the HCOB France Composite PMI slipped to 48.1 in September, below a preliminary 48.4 and down from 49.8 in August, as the private sector contracted for the 13th straight month.

Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone producer prices declined for the first time in nine months in August due to the sharp decrease in energy prices.

The producer price index fell 0.6% on a yearly basis, reversing July's 0.2% increase. The index was expected to drop by 0.4%.

Month-on-month, producer prices were down 0.3%, offsetting the 0.3% increase in July. Prices were expected to drop 0.1%.

