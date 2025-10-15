Markets

CAC 40 Rises Over 2% As Luxury Stocks Sparkle

October 15, 2025 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - France's benchmark CAC 40 is up firmly in positive territory around early afternoon on Wednesday with luxury stocks turning in a fine performance after sector major LVMH's fairly strong sales in the third-quarter pointing to a recovery in global luxury demand.

Investors are also reacting to few other corporate news, in addition to following the developments on the political front.

The CAC 40, which rallied to 8,130.72 earlier in the session, was up 170.33 points or 2.15% at 8,089.35 a little while ago.

LVMH is soaring nearly 15% on better than expected sales in the third quarter thanks to an improvement in Chinese demand.

Hermes International is rising 6.5% and Kering is up 6.6%, while L'Oreal is gaing about 2.5%.

Bouygues is climbing up 7.5% on reports Bouygues Telecom, Free and Orange have submitted a 17 billion euro non-binging joint bid to acquire Altice's French assets.

Publicis Groupe is up 4.3%, Orange is advancing 3.4%, Saint Gobain is rising 3.3% and TotalEnergies is gaining about 3.2%.

Credit Agricole, Stellantis, Societe Generale, Capgemini and BNP Paribas are up 2.2 to 2.7%.

Dassault Systemes, Carrefour, Vinci, Bureau Veritas, AXA, Michelin, ArcelorMittal, Accor, STMicroElectronics, Veolia Environment, Legrand and Pernod Ricard are also notably higher.

Meanwhile, Euronext, Thales, Unibail Rodamco and EssilorLuxottica are down in negative territory with sharp to moderate losses.

In economic news, France's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in September to the highest level in eight months, the latest data from the statistical office INSEE showed.

The consumer price index climbed 1.2% year-over-year in September, faster than the 1% rise in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on September 30.

Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone industrial production slipped 1.2% month-over-month in August, reversing an upwardly revised 0.5% gain in July. On an annual basis, Eurozone industrial production growth slowed to 1.1% in August from 2.0% in July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.