CAC 40 Rises On Economic Optimism

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - French stocks rose notably on Monday as falling coronavirus infections as well as bets of more U.S. stimulus fueled optimism around a faster global economic recovery this year.

The benchmark CAC 40 inched up 50 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,753 after gaining 0.6 percent on Friday.

Automaker Renault was moving higher after Japan's Nissan Motor confirmed plans for its next generation of small vans for customers in Europe.

Transport company Bollore SA surged 12.6 percent after Vivendi said it planned to distribute 60 percent of Universal Music's capital to investors and aimed to list its most-prized asset by the end of the year.

Vivendi, which is controlled by tycoon Vincent Bollore, jumped 17 percent.

