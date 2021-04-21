CAC 40 Rises On Earnings Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Wednesday as upbeat earnings updates helped investors shrug off concerns over coronavirus resurgence in India and elsewhere.

With India reporting a record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases, several countries across the world are putting the country on their travel ban list.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 142.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.04 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 29 points, or half a percent, to 6,193 after losing 2.1 percent the previous day.

Grocer Carrefour allied 3.5 percent after it reported higher first-quarter sales and announced that it is launching a share buyback program worth at least €500 million.

Luxury goods company Kering advanced 1.4 percent. The firm's Q1 sales topped forecasts as leading brand Gucci returned to growth.

