CAC 40 Rises To All-time-high

(RTTNews) - Ebbing worries about AI disruptions and a renewed risk appetite helped the CAC 40 benchmark that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris scale a fresh peak. The index touched an all-time high of 8556.89 earlier in the trade.

Data released earlier in the day showed the consumer confidence indicator in France recording 91 in February. Markets had expected a level of 90, matching the level in December.

CAC 40 is currently trading at 8,540.57, rising 0.25 percent from the previous close of 8,519.21. The day's trading ranged between 8,534.94 and 8,556.89.

At current levels, the index has gained 6.1 percent over the past 1 year.

Amidst the rebound, only 16 scrips in the 40-stock index are trading below the flatline.

Bureau Veritas topped gains with a surge of 3.4 percent. Societe Generale and BNP Paribas have both gained more than 2 percent. Credit Agricole, Dassault Systemes, Engie, all added more than 1.5 percent.

Pernod Ricard led losses with a decline of 3.3 percent. LVMH as well as L'Oreal have shed more than a percent.

Bond yields are currently trading on a mixed note globally. Yields on France's 10-year bonds have edged up 0.03 percent to 3.270 percent, versus the level of 3.269 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.276 percent and 3.266 percent in the day's trading.

With the U.S. Dollar firming up, the 6-currency Dollar Index is currently at 97.90, gaining 0.06 percent from the previous close of 97.84. The EUR/USD pair has gained 0.07 percent to 1.1781. The pair ranged between 1.1808 and 1.1772. The EUR/GBP pair is trading at 0.8719, dropping 0.08 percent below the flatline. Amidst the yen's weakness, the EUR/JPY pair has jumped 0.64 percent to trade at 184.68.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.