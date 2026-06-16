Markets

CAC 40 Rises To 2-month High

June 16, 2026 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The French stock market's benchmark index CAC 40 moved higher on Tuesday, extending recent gains, continuing to react positively to the news about U.S.-Iran peace agreement. Investors also looked ahead to the monetary policy announcements from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The CAC 40, which moved on to new two-month high of 8,457.06 earlier in the session, was up 48.70 points or 0.58% at 8,432.71 a little while ago.

Schneider Electric moved up 3.1%. Legrand, Safran and Capgemini climbed 1.7%-2.1%, while Thales, Publicis Groupe, Societe Generale, Dassault Systemes, Airbus, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Hermes International gained 1.2%-1.6%.

LVMH, Air Liquide, TotalEnergies, AXA, Euronext, Veolia Environment, Sanofi, Vinci, Kering and Eurofins Scientific posted modest gains.

STMicroelectronics lost 2% after the chipmaker announced plans to offer $1.5 billion of convertible bonds and redeem early $750 million of outstanding convertible bonds due 2027.

Renault shed about 2.7%. Stellantis, ArcelorMittal, Unibail Rodamco and Saint Gobain drifted down by 0.4%-0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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