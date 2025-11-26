Markets

CAC 40 Rises To 1-week High, Up Nearly 0.5%

November 26, 2025 — 06:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The French stock market gained notable ground in positive territory Wednesday morning thanks to some strong buying at select counters, and remained firmly placed well above the flat line around noon.

Rising hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December, and meaningful progress in Ukraine peace talks contribute to the positive mood in the market.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 47.65 points or 0.49% at 8073.45 about a quarter past noon.

L'Oreal climbed nearly 2.5%. Societe Generale and EssilorLuxottica gained 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Kering advanced nearly 1%.

Airbus, ArcelorMittal, LVMH, AXA, Hermes International, Legrand and Dassault Systemes moved up 0.5 to 0.8%.

Safran gained 0.3% after announcing a joint venture with Bharat Electronics in India to expand its civil and military aerospace operations.

Meanwhile, Pernod Ricard and Stellantis drifted down 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. Engie lost about 0.8%, while Capgemini eased by about 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
