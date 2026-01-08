CAC 40 Modestly Lower At Noon

(RTTNews) - French stocks are turning in a mixed performance in lackluster trading on Thursday with investors closely following the developments on the geopolitical front, and looking ahead to some crucial economic data from the U.S.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 23.59 points or 0.29% at 8,210.33 at noon.

Renault, down 4.1%, was the biggest loser in the CAC 40 index. Saint Gobain shed about 3.6%, ArcelorMittal and Stellantis lost 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively, while Schneider Electric lost nearly 2%.

Capgemini, Legrand, Euronext, STMicroElectronics and Bureau Veritas lost 1.2 to 1.7%.

Among the gainers, BNP Paribas moved up 2.15%, Pernod Ricard climbed 1.5%, and Danone added 1.4%, while Societe Generale and Credit Agricole gained 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

L'Oreal, Veolia Environment, Orange, Airbus, Sanofi and Engie posted modest gains.

On the economic front, data from Eurostat showed the euro area unemployment rate dropped marginally in November, falling to 6.3% from 6.4 percent in October. The rate was expected to remain unchanged at 6.4%.

The youth unemployment rate dropped to 14.6% from 14.8% in October.

The unemployment rate in the EU27 was 6% in November, unchanged from October.

France's trade deficit widened to €4.2 billion in December 2025 from a revised €3.5 billion in November, in line with expectations. Imports rose 2% month-on-month to €56.4 billion, while exports grew more moderately by 0.8% to €52.2 billion.

