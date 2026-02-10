CAC 40 Modestly Higher; Kering Up Sharply

(RTTNews) - France's benchmark index CAC 40 moved higher on Tuesday, rising for a third straight session, thanks to some strong buying in the luxury sector. Investors digested the nation's unemployment report and awaited U.S. jobs data due on Wednesday.

The CAC 40 was up 26.73 points or 0.32% at 8,350.01 about half an hour past noon.

Kering zoomed 11.5% after it reported an acceleration in sales growth for the final quarter of 2025. Kering announced earnings of EUR72 million or EUR0.59 per share for full year, compared to EUR1.133 billion, or EUR9.24 per share, last year.

Hermes International climbed 2.3% and LVMH advanced 0.5%.

Stellantis gained 6.3% Renault gained 2.5% and Sanofi moved up 1.8%, while ArcelorMittal and Euronext both gained 1.1%, while and L'Oreal moved up 1%

Credit Agricole, Dassault Systemes, Eurofins Scientific, STMicroElectronics, Air Liquide and Saint Gobain posted moderate gains.

AXA drifted down 2.5%. Safran, Accor, Vinci, Thales, Orange, EssilorLuxottica, Capgemini and Legrand slid 0.4-0.9%.

France's unemployment rate rose to the highest level in more than four years in the fourth quarter of 2025, the statistical office INSEE said.

The jobless rate rose to 7.9% in the fourth quarter from 7.7% in the third quarter. This was the highest since the third quarter of 2021 but clearly below its peak reached in the second quarter of 2015.

The number of unemployed increased 56,000 from the previous quarter to 2.5 million.

In the metropolitan France, the unemployment rate climbed to 7.7% from 7.5% in the preceding quarter. The unemployment rate among people aged below 24 posted 21.5%, up from 19.1% in the third quarter.

