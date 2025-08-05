Markets

CAC 40 Modestly Higher

August 05, 2025 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The French stock market is modestly higher Tuesday afternoon with investors mostly reacting to earnings updates and a mixed batch of regional economic data. Expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve sometime soon aid sentiment a bit.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 20.49 points or 0.27% at 7,652.50 a little while ago.

Saint Gobain, Airbus, AXA, Safran, Societe Generale and TotalEnergies are up 1.3 to 2%.

Capgemini, Thales, ArcelorMittal, Sanofi, Eurofins Scientific, Bouygues, Edenred, Unibail Rodamco, Vinci and Engie are gaining 0.5 to 1.1%.

Vivendi is down 3.4%. L'Oreal is declining nearly 2.5% and LVMH is down by about 2.1%. Kering is down 1%.

Data from INSEE showed industrial production in France surged by 3.8% month-over-month in June 2025, rebounding from an upwardly revised 0.7% decline in May and far exceeding market expectations of a 0.8% increase. This marked the strongest monthly growth in industrial activity since July 2020.

On a yearly basis, industrial output fell 0.4% in June. For the second quarter, industrial activity declined by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter.

Data from S&P Global said the HCOB France Composite PMI for July was revised down to 48.6, significantly below the flash estimate of 49.6 and June's 49.2. The reading marks the 11th straight month of downturn, driven by declines in both manufacturing (PMI at 48.2 vs 48.1) and services (48.5 vs 49.6).

Business activity in the euro zone grew at a slightly faster pace in July than in June, a survey showed.

The HCOB Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 50.9 from 50.6 in June - coming in below a preliminary estimate of 51.0.

Separately, Eurostat said that Eurozone producer prices rose 0.8% in June compared to May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.