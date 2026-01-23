Markets

CAC 40 Moderately Lower At Noon

January 23, 2026 — 06:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Despite easing geopolitical concerns, the French market traded weak Friday morning as investors made cautious moves, reacting to regional PMI readings.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 41.04 or 0.52% at 8,107.85 a few minutes before noon.

Bouygues, Saint Gobain, ArcelorMittal, Stellantis, Societe Generale, Eiffage, Sanofi, Legrand, Michelin, Danone, LVMH and Hermes International lost 1 to 2%.

Kering, Vinci, Schneider Electric, Accor, Bureau Veritas, STMicroElectronics, Renault and EssilorLuxottica also traded weak.

Thales climbed 1.8%. Safran moved up by a little over 1%, and TotalEnergies lost nearly 1%. Credit Agricole and Veolia Environment posted modest gains.

Survey results from S&P Global showed the French private sector experienced a contraction in January, the first time in three months, as clients were hesitant to place orders amidst the ongoing political deadlock regarding the country's fiscal plans.

The HCOB flash composite output index fell to 48.6 in January from 50.0 in December. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 50.1. The index has remained below the no-change threshold for the first time since October last year.

The services PMI dropped unexpectedly to a nine-month low of 47.9 in January from 50.1 in the previous month. The score was seen at 50.3. The factory PMI rose to 51.0 from 50.7 in the prior month. The index was forecast to fall to 50.4 in January.

A report from INSEE showed France's manufacturing business climate indicator rose to 105 in January 2026 from 102 in December 2025, above forecasts of 101 and remaining above its long-term average of 100 for a second month. This marked the highest reading since July 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.