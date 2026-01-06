CAC 40 Moderately Lower As Investors Digest PMI, Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - After opening flat, France's equity benchmark CAC 40 drifted lower Tuesday morning with investors digesting the nation's inflation and PMI data, and making largely cautious moves.

The index was down 49.25 points or 0.6% at 8,162.25 a little before noon.

Legrand and Dassault Systemes tumbled 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. Capgemini and Saint Gobain lost a little over 3%, and Bureau Veritas drifted down 2.1%.

BNP Paribas, Hermes International, Schneider Electric, Publicis Groupe, LVMH, Air Liquide, Accor and Societe Generale lost 1 to 1.6%.

Among the gainers, Orange and STMicroElectronics climbed 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Michelin moved up 1.5%, while Thales and Engie gained 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Statistical office INSEE said France's inflation eased to a seven-month low in December due to a more pronounced fall in energy prices, according to provisional estimate.

The consumer price index logged an annual increase of 0.8%, following November's 0.9% rise. This was the slowest rate since May. Prices were expected to rise again by 0.9%.

EU harmonized inflation also slowed unexpectedly in December, to 0.7% from 0.8% in November. Economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged at 0.8%.

On a monthly basis, both the CPI and the HICP edged up 0.1% each, reversing previous month's 0.2% drop. Consumer and harmonized prices were expected to climb 0.2% each in December.

Data from S&P Global showed the HCOB France Composite PMI for December 2025 was revised marginally lower to 50.0, from a flash estimate of 50.1 and November's 50.4, signaling broadly stagnant output. The manufacturing PMI came in at 50.7 compared to 47.8 in November, while the Services PMI stood at 50.1 in December, down from 51.4 in November.

The HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite PMI for December 2025 was revised lower to 51.5, from a flash estimate of 51.9 and down from November's 30-month high of 52.8. The Services PMI came in at 52.4, down from 53.6 in November, while the manufacturing PMI score was 48.8 in December, down from 49.6 a month earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.