Markets

CAC 40 Moderately Higher Despite Political Uncertainty

October 08, 2025 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Despite political uncertainty, the French market is up firmly in positive territory on Wednesday, supported by gains in steel stocks after the European Union proposed to lower shipment quotas for tariff-free steel imports into the bloc, and hike tariffs on volumes that are above the proposed limits.

Auto stocks are weak, weighed down by German auto major BMW lowering its revenue forecast, citing U.S. tariffs and weaker-than-expected growth in the Chinese market.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 49.94 points or 0.63% at 8,024.79 a few minutes ago.

ArcelorMittal is rising 2.8%. Kering, Hermes International, Societe Generale, LVMH, Kering, Legrand and schneider Electric are gaining 1.3 to 1.5%.

AXA, Safran, Euronext, Thales, Airbus, Accor, EssilorLuxottica and Credit Agricole are also notably higher.

Among the losers, Renault is down by about 2.3%. STMicroElectronics, Capgemini, Saint Gobain, Sanofi, Michelin and Stellantis are down 0.5 to 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.