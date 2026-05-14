Markets

CAC 40 Moderately Higher

May 14, 2026 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks are moving in a tight band in positive territory Thursday morning with investors reacting to recent earnings updates and keenly focusing on the U.S.-China summit in Beijing, where the Presidents of the two nations will be discussing a slew of crucial issues, aiming to strengthen economic cooperation.

Optimism about AI following Cisco Systems reporting record fiscal Q3 2026 results and issuing a better-than-expected sales outlook contribute to the positive mood in the market.

France's benchmark index CAC 40 is up 44.71 points or 0.56% at 8,052.68 a little over half an hour before noon.

Stellantis, up 3.3%, is the top gainer in the index. Societe Generale is gaining 2.3%, while STMicroelectronics and Renault are up 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

Orange, Credit Agricole, Veolia Environment, Bouygues, LVMH, BNP Paribas and Pernod Ricard are gaining 1%-1.3%.

Carrefour and Airbus are down 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively. Kering, Eurofins Scientific, Thales and Safran are down marginally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.