Markets

CAC 40 Up Marginally At Noon In Cautious Trade

April 21, 2026 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - France's equity benchmark CAC 40 was up marginally at noon on Tuesday in cautious trade amid hopes of a fresh round of talks between the U.S. and Iran in Pakistan this week.

According to reports, Pakistan is pressing ahead with the groundwork for a second round of talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad as a fragile ceasefire hung in the balance, even though it remained unclear whether Tehran would send a delegation.

The CAC 40 was up 20.58 points or 0.25% at 8,351.63 a few minutes before noon.

Stellantis climbed 2.2%. Capgemini moved up 1.7%, while Vinci and STMicroelectronics gained 1.4% and 1.25%, respectively.

Legrand, Dassault Systemes, EssilorLuxottica, Hermes International, TotalEnergies, AXA, Pernod Ricard, Schneider Electric, Engie and Saint Gobain gained 0.7%-1.1%.

Vivendi shares gained over 1%. The media firm reported a small increase in its first-quarter net revenue, driven by persistent strength in its videogame unit.

Thales shed about 4%. Safran lost 2.5%, while Bureau Veritas, Danone, Kering, Orange and Renault posted modest losses.

In economic news, a report from the Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) said the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area dropped sharply by 11.9 points to -20.4 in April, its lowest level since December 2022 and well below expectations of -3.6.

The assessment of the current situation also weakened, with the index falling 13.1 points to -43, while inflation expectations remained broadly unchanged at 79.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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