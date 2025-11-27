Markets

CAC 40 Up Marginally In Cautious Trade Ahead Of Inflation Data

November 27, 2025 — 07:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - France's CAC 40 is up marginally Thursday afternoon with stocks turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade after recent solid gains. In addition to following the developments on the geopolitical front, investors are also looking ahead to some key economic data, including French inflation report, due on Friday.

The CAC 40, which has been moving in a narrow range since trading commenced, was up 7.51 points or 0.1% at 8,103.94 a few minutes ago.

Pernod Ricard is up 2%. Capgemini, BNP Paribas and Stellantis are gaining 1.3 to 1.4%, while Legrand and Euronext are up nearly 1%.

Michelin, Edenred, Unibail Rodamco, Societe Generale, Renault, STMicroElectronics, Schneider Electric, Thales, Accor, Dassault Systemes and EssilorLuxotica are up 0.4 to 0.9%.

Meanwhile, Hermes International and Kering are down 1.4% and 1%, respectively. ArcelorMittal, TotalEnergies, L'Oreal, Airbus and Saint Gobain are lower by 0.4 to 0.7%

In economic news, a report from the European Commission showed the Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator inched up to 97.0 in November from 96.8 in October, matching market expectations and marking its highest reading since April 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.