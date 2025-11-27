CAC 40 Up Marginally In Cautious Trade Ahead Of Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - France's CAC 40 is up marginally Thursday afternoon with stocks turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade after recent solid gains. In addition to following the developments on the geopolitical front, investors are also looking ahead to some key economic data, including French inflation report, due on Friday.

The CAC 40, which has been moving in a narrow range since trading commenced, was up 7.51 points or 0.1% at 8,103.94 a few minutes ago.

Pernod Ricard is up 2%. Capgemini, BNP Paribas and Stellantis are gaining 1.3 to 1.4%, while Legrand and Euronext are up nearly 1%.

Michelin, Edenred, Unibail Rodamco, Societe Generale, Renault, STMicroElectronics, Schneider Electric, Thales, Accor, Dassault Systemes and EssilorLuxotica are up 0.4 to 0.9%.

Meanwhile, Hermes International and Kering are down 1.4% and 1%, respectively. ArcelorMittal, TotalEnergies, L'Oreal, Airbus and Saint Gobain are lower by 0.4 to 0.7%

In economic news, a report from the European Commission showed the Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator inched up to 97.0 in November from 96.8 in October, matching market expectations and marking its highest reading since April 2023.

