CAC 40 Gains On China Stimulus Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Tuesday as investors await minutes from the Fed's July meeting due on Wednesday for clues on further rate hikes.

Underlying sentiment remained supported amid expectations that Chinese policymakers would roll out more stimulus measures to boost sagging economic growth.

China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, said that it approved eight fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 236.8 billion yuan in July.

The Commission pledged that it would roll out measures to support starting up businesses and job employment.

China will optimize policies for sustained economic recovery and boost demand in a strong, reasonable and moderate manner, it added.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 33 points, or half a percent, to 6,603 after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.