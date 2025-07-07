CAC 40 Gains Amidst Trade Jitters

(RTTNews) - Despite trade related uncertainties, the CAC 40 benchmark that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris has gained more than a quarter percent on Tuesday.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,719.21, adding 0.30 percent from the previous close of 7,696.27. The day's trading has been between 7,720.51 and 7,682.12.

Amidst the cautious optimism, only 13 scrips in the index are trading below the flatline.

Societe Generale topped gains with an addition of 4.4 percent. Safran, Hermes, Accor, BNP Paribas, ArcelorMittal, Saint Gobain and Schneider Electric, all gained more than 1 percent.

Capgemini topped losses with a decline of more than 5 percent. Orange declined more than 2 percent.

Amidst renewed trade jitters, the dollar rallied, lifting the dollar index higher to 97.32. Amidst the dollar's strength, the EUR/USD pair has slipped 0.42 percent to 1.1729. The pair ranged between 1.1791 and 1.1723. The EUR/GBP pair has edged down 0.17 percent to 0.8612. The EUR/JPY pair has increased 0.25 percent to trade at 170.71.

Bond yields in France hardened, aligning with the global trend. Yields on France's 10-year bonds hardened 0.7 percent to 3.300 percent, versus the level of 3.277 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.262 percent and 3.305 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.