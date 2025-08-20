CAC 40 Flat In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks are exhibiting some weakness on Wednesday, after seeing a big upmove in the previous session. The mood is cautious with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole Symposium.

Speeches from several central bank chiefs, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell are in focus.

Investors are also closely following the developments on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks front, as well as the negotiations on the trade front.

The benchmark CAC 40, which dropped to 7,932.06 earlier in the sesssion, was flat at 7,978.41 (down 0.67 points) a few minutes ago.

ArcelorMittal, Schneider Electric, Airbus, Teleperformance, Stellantis, Legrand, Accor and Capgemini are down 1 to 1.6%.

Vivendi, Renault, Saint-Gobain, Societe Generale, STMicroElectronics, Hermes International and Edenred are lower by 0.3 to 0.8%.

Danone is rising 2.3%. L'Oreal, Engie, Carrefour, Dassault Systemes, Unibail Rodamco, Orange, Essilor, Pernod Ricard, Kering, Air Liquide, LVMH and Sanofi are down 0.4 to 1.2%.

Data from Eurostat showed that the annual core inflation rate in the Eurozone which excludes prices for energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, steadied at 2.3% in July, the same as in each of the previous two months.

The headline annual inflation rate in the Eurozone was unchanged from the prior month at 2% in July. This marks the second consecutive month that inflation has aligned with the European Central Bank's official target.

