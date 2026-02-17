Markets

CAC 40 Flat In Cautious Trading

February 17, 2026 — 06:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors closely following the developments on the geopolitical front and awaiting final inflation data due on Wednesday.

Defense stocks are a bit weak amid hopes of a de-escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions ahead of nuclear talks in Geneva.

The benchmark CAC 40, moving between 8,302.80 and 8,337.70, was down 1.32 points at 8,315.18 a little while ago.

AXA is rising more than 2%. Unibail Rodamco is gaining nearly 2%, while Eurofins Scientific, TotalEnergies and Capgemini are gaining 1.3%-1.5%.

L'Oreal, BNP Paribas, Engie, Renault, Societe Generale, Air Liquide, Euronext, LVMH, Sanofi, Dassault Systemes, Vinci and Orange are up 0.5%-1%.

Schneider Electric is down 3.7%. Thales is declining by about 2.3%, while ArcelorMittal, Airbus, Legrand, STMicroelectronics and Safran are down 1.3%-2%.

