CAC 40 Drops On China Concerns

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell notably on Monday after a slew of Chinese data including reports on GDP, industrial output and retail sales proved to be a mixed bag, raising concerns about economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 54 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,321 after ending flat with a positive bias on Friday.

China-related luxury-goods makers were coming under selling pressure, with Kering, Hermes and LVMH falling between 1.5 percent and 3.4 percent.

Danone edged down slightly. The food and beverage company reported about Russian authorities' decision to place Danone Russia under temporary external administration of the country's Federal Agency for State Property Management.

