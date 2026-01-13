CAC 40 Drifts Lower; Eiffage, Vinci Among Notable Losers

(RTTNews) - France's benchmark stock index CAC 40 drifted lower Tuesday morning in lackluster trading amid a lack of economic or corporate updates. Worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's threat that countries that do business with Iran will now have to pay a 25% tariff on all trade with the United States appear to be hurting sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 25.52 points or 0.31% at 8,331.12 a few minutes ago.

Eiffage lost about 3.3%, Vinci drifted down by 3.2%, Saint Gobain lost 2.8% and Thales dropped by about 2.3%.

Bouygues, ArcelorMittal and Engie lost 1.4 to 1.9%, while Veolia Environment, Orange, EssilorLuxottica, Euronext and Stellantis shed 0.8 to 1.1%.

Among the gainers, Eurofins Scientific moved up 1.3%, Bureau Veritas advanced nearly 1% and TotalEnergies climbed up 0.8%.

Pernod Ricard, Legrand, STMicroElectronics, Schneider Electric, Safran, Societe Generale and Michelin posted modest gains.

Airbus shares gained about 0.3%. The company delivered 793 commercial aircrafts to 91 customers in 2025, higher than the 766 aircraft delivered in 2024 and 735 in 2023.

In economic news, data showed France's central government budget deficit narrowed to EUR 155.4 billion at the end of November 2025, from EUR 172.5 billion in the same month a year earlier.

