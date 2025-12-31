Markets

CAC 40 Down Over 0.5% As Mood Remains Subdued

December 31, 2025 — 05:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks drifted lower Wednesday morning with the mood rather subdued in the short trading session, amid a lack of positive news. With the New Year holiday ahead, and as geopolitical concerns linger, investors are mostly reluctant to make significant moves.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 44.49 points or 0.54% at 8,123.66 a little while ago.

The index, which has posted a modest gain of about 0.3% in December, rallied nearly 10% over the last 12 months.

Stellantis declined 1.7%. Societe Generale, STMicroElectronics, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe, Renault and EssilorLuxottica lost 0.8 to 1.2%.

Schneider Electric, Saint Gobain, Unibail Rodamco, ArcelorMittal and Bouygues also drifted lower.

Dassault Systemes, the lone gainer in the CAC 40 index, was up by about 0.4%.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond dropped to 2.855% before edging up slightly to 2.860%, the previous closing level.

