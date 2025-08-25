CAC 40 Down Nearly 0.6% In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks remain in negative territory on Monday, with investors mostly making cautious moves, looking for some more clarity on U.S. - EU trade deal, and awaiting crucial inflation data from the region.

Expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, and remarks fro ECB President Christine Lagarde that Europe's labor market has outperformed expectations amid high inflation, help limit market's downside.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 46.37 points or 0.58% at 7,923.32 a few minutes ago.

Vinci is down 3.2% and Bouygues is down by about 2.5%. Michelin is declining 1.6%, while Orange, Veolia Environment, Stellantis, Saint-Gobain and LVMH are lower by 1 to 1.3%.

Eurofins Scientific, Unibail Rodamco, Schneider Electric, Credit Agricole, Air Liquide, Legrand, Vivendi, Publicis Groupe, Carrefur, Engie and Dassault Systemes are down 0.6 to 0.9%.

Edenred is climbing up by about 1.3%. Accor, STMicroElectronics, Thales, ArecelorMittal, Societe Generale and Safran are up with modest gains.

