CAC 40 Down Nearly 0.6% In Cautious Trade

August 25, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks remain in negative territory on Monday, with investors mostly making cautious moves, looking for some more clarity on U.S. - EU trade deal, and awaiting crucial inflation data from the region.

Expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, and remarks fro ECB President Christine Lagarde that Europe's labor market has outperformed expectations amid high inflation, help limit market's downside.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 46.37 points or 0.58% at 7,923.32 a few minutes ago.

Vinci is down 3.2% and Bouygues is down by about 2.5%. Michelin is declining 1.6%, while Orange, Veolia Environment, Stellantis, Saint-Gobain and LVMH are lower by 1 to 1.3%.

Eurofins Scientific, Unibail Rodamco, Schneider Electric, Credit Agricole, Air Liquide, Legrand, Vivendi, Publicis Groupe, Carrefur, Engie and Dassault Systemes are down 0.6 to 0.9%.

Edenred is climbing up by about 1.3%. Accor, STMicroElectronics, Thales, ArecelorMittal, Societe Generale and Safran are up with modest gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

