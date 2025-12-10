Markets

CAC 40 Down Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

December 10, 2025 — 06:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell on Wednesday with investors treading cautiously ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later in the day. Remarks from some European Central Bank officials that the bank will likely adopt a pragmatic, wait-and-see approach with regard to future policy stance weighed a bit on sentiment.

Meanwhile, French lawmakers have approved the 2026 social-security budget. This is likely to provide some relief to Sébastien Lecornu's minority government.

The benchmark CAC was down 35.73 points or 0.44% at 8,016.78 a few minutes past noon.

Thales drifted down nearly 3%. Renault lost 2.25%, while Vinci and Euronext shed nearly 2%.

Accor, Hermes International, Orange, Capgemini, Veolia Environment, Dassault Systemes, Bouygues, Stellantis, Sanofi and Michelin lost 0.6 to 1.4%.

Carrefour gained about 0.8%. Outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is partnering with Carrefour CA , Carmila CARM , and Unlimitail to develop retail media across Carrefour and Carmila sites in France and Spain.

Societe Generale gained nearly 1%. Eurofins Scientific, Unibail Rodamco and Bureau Veritas posted modest gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.