CAC 40 Declines As Political Uncertainty Weighs

(RTTNews) - The CAC 40 benchmark that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris retreated on Tuesday amidst uncertainty surrounding the stop gap budget aimed at preventing a partial government shutdown in early 2026. Key economic data releases from the U.S. also added to the caution.

The CAC 40 benchmark is currently trading at 8,103.43, slipping 0.22 percent from the previous close of 8,121.07. The day's trading has been between 8,099.04 and 8,127.07. Amidst the negative sentiment, only 7 scrips in the index are trading above the flatline.

Orange topped gains with an addition of 0.43 percent. Airbus followed with gains of 0.31 percent.

Renault topped losses with a decline of 1.55 percent. Capgemini declined 1.4 percent followed by Publicis Groupe that shed a little over a percent.

Aligning with the global trend, bond yields in France eased. Yields on France's 10-year bonds dropped 1.66 percent to 3.562 percent, versus the level of 3.622 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.562 percent and 3.624 percent.

Amidst rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve and the easing in bond yields, the dollar too weakened, dragging the six-currency Dollar Index down by 0.39 percent to 97.90. Amidst the dollar's weakness, the EUR/USD pair has gained 0.34 percent to rise to 1.1797. The pair ranged between 1.1801 and 1.1756. The EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8732, edging down from the flatline. The EUR/JPY pair plunged 0.45 percent to trade at 183.91.

