CAC 40 Climbs Higher As Bank Stocks Post Solid Gains

(RTTNews) - French stocks are gaining ground in positive territory on Monday with counters in financials and luxury sectors attracting buyers. Amid a lack of fresh data and a holiday in the U.S., trading volumes remain somewhat thins.

Also, investors are awaiting the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting for clues about future policy moves by the U.S. central bank.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 27.02 points or 0.33% at 8,338.76 about half an hour past noon.

Societe Generale is climbing nearly 3%. BNP Paribas is up 1.8% and Credit Agricole is gaining nearly 1.5%.

L'Oreal is up 3.2%. Thales is 2.3%, while Eiffage, Airbus, Bouygues, Veolia Environment, LVMH, Accor, AXA and Legrand are up 0.8%-1.7%.

Sanofi edged higher after Beyfortus study showed benefit beyond first RSV season.

Dassault Systemes is plunging nearly 8%. STMicroelectronics, Hermes International, Kering, Renault, Eurofins Scientific, EssilorLuxottica and Saintgobain are down 1.4%-2.3%.

Carrefour and Schneider Electric are lower by 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone industrial production declined for the first time in four months in December, falling by 1.4%, in contrast to the 0.3% increase in November.

The year-on-year increase in industrial production eased to 1.2% in December, from 2.2% in November. A similar pace of slower growth was last reported in August 2025.

In the EU27, industrial production dropped at a faster pace of 0.8% on a monthly basis after falling 0.1% in November. Compared to last year, production was up 1.4%, but weaker than the November's 2% gain.

