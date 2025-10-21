Markets

CAC 40 Advances; Edenred Soars On Strong Earnings

October 21, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks are modestly higher on Tuesday amid slightly easing U.S.-China trade tensions, and expectations of a resolution to the government shutdown in the U.S. Investors are reacting to some corporate earnings updates. The benchmark CAC 40 was up 27.34 points or 0.33% at 8,233.41 a few minutes ago.

Edenred is soaring 15.30%. The vouchers and benefit cards provider reported third-quarter revenue above expectations. Edenred's operating revenue increased 8% year over year on a like-for-like basis to €667 million, significantly exceeding expectations.

Edenred has also confirmed its full-year guidance.

Hermes International, Capgemini and STMicroElectronics are gaining 1.5 to 1.7%. Michelin, Societe Generale and Unibail Rodamco are up 1 to 1.1%.

Eurofins Scientific is down more than 7% after the company said that the revenue in its BioPhmara segment grew just 0.4% organically in the third quarter.

BNP Paribas is down 1.1%, extending previous session's decline. ArcelorMittal, Bouygues, Vinci and Saint Gobain are down 0.5 to 0.7%.

