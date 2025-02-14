News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Advances On Earnings

February 14, 2025 — 04:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks are modestly higher Friday morning, extending gains to a fifth straight session, thanks to some encouraging quarterly earnings updates. Worries about the potential impact of new tariffs by the Trump administration cap market's upside.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 35.53 points or 0.43% at 8,199.64 a few minutes ago.

Hermes International is gaining 2.5% on strong sales in the fourth-quarter, and a sharp near 18% jump in revenues. The company's bottom line totaled EUR4.603 billion, or EUR43.87 per share. This compares with EUR4.311 billion, or EUR41.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to EUR15.170 billion from EUR13.427 billion last year.

Shares of LVMH and Kering are up 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

Unibail Rodamco is up 2.5%, bouncing back after the previous session's setbak. Thales, Schneider Electric, Safran, Vivendi, Accor and Veolia are up 1 to 1.7%.

Legrand, Renault, Edenred, Stellantis, Dassault Systemes, Capgemini, Air Liquide, Capgemini, Societe Generale and Teleperformance are up with modest gains.

Orange is down 1.6% on profit taking after recent strong gains. ArcelorMittal is declining 1.4%, while Sanofi and Michelin are down 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.