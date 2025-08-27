Markets

CAC 40 Advances After Recent Losses

August 27, 2025 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Despite the uncertainty on the political front, the French market is up in positive territory on Wednesday due largely to some bargain hunting at several counters after two successive days of declines. Investors are also looking ahead to AI giant Nvidia's earnings updates.

French Prime Minister François Bayrou urged lawmakers on Tuesday to choose between "chaos" and "responsibility," when the confidence vote takes place on September 8.

The benchmark CAC, which eased to 7,703.93 in early trades, was up 30.53 points or 0.4% at 7,440.34 a few minutes ago.

LVMH is rising more than 1.5%. Thales and Hermes International are gaining 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Dassault Systemes and Vivendi are up by a little over 1% from previous closing prices.

Bouygues, Kering, Air Liquide, AXA, Vinci, Capgemini, TotalEnergies, Teleperformance and Safran are up 0.5 to 1%.

Carrefour is declining 1.9%, ArcelorMittal is down 1.5% and Unibail Rodamco is lower by about 1.25%.

Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Veolia Environment, Stellantis, Orange, Societe Generale, Edenred and STMicroElectronics are also weak.

