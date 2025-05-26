CAC 40 Up 1.2% As Pause In EU Tariffs Lifts Sentiment

(RTTNews) - The French stock market is notably higher on Monday with several counters attracting buyers after U.S. President Donald Trump delayed the roll out of 50% tariffs imports from European Union to July 9 from June 1.

The U.S. President has decided to pause the levy following a call from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The EU and US share the world's most consequential and close trade relationship. Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9," Von der Leyen wrote on X.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 91.74 points or 1.19% at 7,826.14 a little while ago.

ArcelorMittal is gaining more than 4%. Teleperformance, Societe Generale, Stellantis, Saint Gobain, STMicroElectronics, Safran, Schenider Electric, Airbus and Essilor are up 2 to 3.1%.

BNP Paribas is up nearly 2% and Pernod Ricard is rising 1.9%. Capegemini, Edenred, Accor, Bureau Veritas, Credit Agricole, Unibail Rodamco, Legrand, Thales, TotalEnergies, Michelin, LVMH and Kering are gaining 1 to 1.8%.

